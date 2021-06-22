https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/trump-wins-aclu-and-black-lives-matter-lose-after-federal-judge-dismisses-most-lafayette-square-claims/

In other news, TRUMP WINS AGAIN.

From the Washington Post: “Federal judge tosses most claims against Trump, Barr and U.S. officials in clearing of Lafayette Square”:

These lawsuits were brought by the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and others:

It wasn’t a complete victory, however:

Full ruling here:

We’re already seeing libs attack Judge Dabney Friedrich who was appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate 97–3, so she had the near support of Dems at the time:

Why did Dems vote for this woman then?

“You need evidence” and “as the judge notes, facts”? Imagine that!

