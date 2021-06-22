https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d295a0bbafd42ff586ad86

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who routinely rails against the mainstream media, is reportedly a secret and frequent source for reporters in the very organizations he attacks, according to the New York Times. “Mr. Carlson, a proud traitor to the elite political class, spends his time when he’s not denouncing the liberal media trading gossip with them,” wrote media columnist Ben Smith. “He’s the go-to guy for sometimes-unflattering stories about Donald J. Trump and for coverage of the internal politics of Fox News (not to mention stories about Mr. Carlson himself).”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...