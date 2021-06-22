https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/559668-two-dead-four-hospitalized-in-covid-19-outbreak-at-florida

Two people died and four were hospitalized after a coronavirus outbreak at a government building in Florida.

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes told CNN that the outbreak began in the IT department, and six people ended up being infected.

Five people were hospitalized from the virus, with one dying at the hospital and another dying at home.

“The clinical presentation gives me concern that we’re dealing with a very infectious variant that is quite deadly,” Hopes said.

The one exposed employee in the department who was vaccinated did not get infected, the administrator said.

It is unclear which variant of the coronavirus infected the employees.

The building reopened Monday, but masks remained optional, with Hopes saying, “Clearly masks work, but the vaccine is more important at this point.”

White House chief medical adviser Anthony FauciAnthony FauciPoll: 61 percent say Fauci has been truthful to the best of his knowledge on COVID-19 origins The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden support, gas tax questions remain on infrastructure Juan Williams: Trump’s GOP descends into farce MORE warned Tuesday of localized surges in the virus in areas with low vaccination rates.

The delta variant is the latest cause for concern among health officials, with Fauci saying it is more transmissible and makes up 20 percent of U.S. cases.

