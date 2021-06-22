https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-men-attack-nypd-cop-broad-daylight

Newly released video shows at least three men assaulting and beating an off-duty New York Police Department officer in broad daylight.

The attack happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday outside a deli in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx when a group of at least six men got into an argument with the unnamed 33-year-old cop, WABC-TV reported. The verbal altercation soon turned physical, the video shows.

According to the outlet, the NYPD officer was clobbered with a wooden object, which the station speculated might have been a baseball bat. The New York Post reported that the officer was hit with a broomstick.

What does the video show?

In the video, three men can be viewed surrounding the officer — who was not in uniform and seen wearing jean shorts and a T-shirt — who then shove the cop in the chest. The video then jumps to images of one of the men hitting him with a blue wooden stick, which the Post said, cops identified as a broomstick.



Police said their brother in blue was also hit with a baseball bat, the Post said, though that is not shown in the video.

The injured officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with pain in his head, back, and knees, the Post said, but was said to be conscious and alert and in stable condition.

WABC reported that police have said the incident was not random. According to the station, an NYPD official revealed that the off-duty cop apparently knows at least one of the suspects.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the attack is “very much under investigation by the detective squad from the 41st precinct,” according to WABC.

“I’m also having the Internal Affairs Bureau looking at the entire incident to make sure there was nothing that shouldn’t be happening there with our officers,” Shea added.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Crime Stoppers have posted images of three of the suspects seen in the video.



