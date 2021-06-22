https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/22/wapo-opinion-piece-examines-the-american-cultural-white-hegemony-perpetuated-by-white-and-light-skinned-latinxs-like-lin-manuel-miranda/

So, we’re still doing this. And by “this,” we mean trying to drag Lin-Manuel Miranda through a field of glass shards for the sin of “In the Heights” not being Latinx (gotta use the woke term) enough.

Last week, multiple media outlets reported that Miranda was under fire for failing to have enough Afro-Latino representation in his film, which ultimately resulted in an unnecessary and frankly unwarranted apology from Miranda. Actress Rita Moreno, who had defended Miranda, ultimately apologized for that.

And yesterday, the Washington Post published this opinion piece by Julissa Contreras and Dash Harris Machado:

‘In the Heights’ is just more of the same whitewashed Hollywood, @Jewleesah and @InADash write in an op-ed. https://t.co/RzTGHjWf3f — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) June 21, 2021

When you read a headline like that, you know you’re in for a treat.

And it’s our pleasure to tell you that Contreras and Machado did not disappoint.

“White and light-skinned Latinxs who use their access to Spanish, as a first or second language, as a distancing mechanism from their Whiteness.” https://t.co/i83ZVIVsyQ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

See? We told you it was good!

Almost every line is golden. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

Cooke’s not exaggerating, just FYI.

Some terrific questions here. “The deprioritization of lived and racialized experiences in favor of a nonexistent mono-cultural ‘Latinidad’ has no function beyond fantasy. How can we honor those who came before us and risked everything to exist despite the challenge of erasure?” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

Another crucial inquiry: “Are we willing to let them be sold out so that White Latinxs can use our keys to open their own doors? No.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

Lawdy.

And this is something I think about a lot: “They prefer us out of sight, our stories invisibilized, our narratives minimized. Erasure does not exist in a vacuum, it is part of the larger project of White hegemony and domination, maintained through racism, colorism and classism.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

I hate it when stories are invisibilized. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

The best part is that the final paragraph turns into a press release. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 22, 2021

Here’s that last paragraph, in case you’re interested:

*Chef’s kiss*

democracy dies in unintelligible word salad pic.twitter.com/oEiK0jyqBy — joelgrus 🍺🐝📕 fizzbuzzbook.com (@joelgrus) June 22, 2021

I believe the official name is Latinidad and Lobogo. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) June 22, 2021

Snort.

It’s like they fed 500 Oberlin term papers into an AI bot https://t.co/z5ldQLxJfR — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 22, 2021

PunditBot 3000 can do the work of 200 OpEd workers pic.twitter.com/Gl1vuAbcIE — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 22, 2021

I love authentic academic frontier gibberish pic.twitter.com/JzinRkgNz1 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 22, 2021

What a perfect way to describe it.

Simultaneously pretentious and illiterate argle-bargle. — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) June 22, 2021

If Latinos speaking Spanish is racist now, then literally everything is racist. — David C (@sicklecow) June 22, 2021

“As a distancing mechanism from their Whiteness.” Isn’t that a good thing in their worldview? Separating from “Whiteness”? Or are “white” people supposed to stay passively racist? — elroy cain (@CainEllroy) June 22, 2021

White people are supposed to hate themselves. And white Latinxs are supposed to be ashamed of their whiteness.

Or something. All you really need to know is that Latinxs who are too white are highly problematic.

Why do these people insist on referring to the Latino and Hispanic communities as Latinx? So many Latinos and Hispanics abhor being called that. — Melissa (@toastmastermel2) June 22, 2021

The article is obviously looney tunes and it’s insane major publications choose to publish such nonsense, but can we also talk about how offensive it is that media organizations keep trying to normalize a term (LatinX) that almost no one in the Latino community actually uses? https://t.co/PyRZQ8BaXq — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 22, 2021

YES. Thank you. It’s ridiculous.

“Latinx” not again… — Arsenio Javi Zulfikar 🇮🇩 🕌 (@AJ_ZULFIKAR) June 22, 2021

I don’t know what a latinxs is. — Jahaziel Garcia (@Jahazielgarcia) June 22, 2021

Nobody does. Because it’s not a thing.

Latinxs isn’t a word. — James B (@TheRealJamesFB) June 22, 2021

And wokeness isn’t progress.

Democracy dies in the circular firing squad — Tony Daquano (@adaquano) June 22, 2021

When CRT is your goggles, everything is racist. — Liberal (Classical) (@Co_lo_neh) June 22, 2021

