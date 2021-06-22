https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d27980bbafd42ff586ac90
The former DNC chairman is expected to announce he’s running to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan as early as Wednesday….
Donald Trump sues New York City over Bronx Ferry Point golf course contract termination. Why it’s likely to be dismissed….
During an appearance on PBS’s “Firing Line,” CNN’s Don Lemon insisted that he does not do “opinion” on his show. When host Margaret Hoover asked him how his show is different from those on Fox News, h…
Progressives hoped election reform going down would bolster Democratic votes to change the filibuster. So far, that hasn’t happened….
We now know for a fact, from two independent sources, that Stacey Abrams and NowAccount’s Happy Faces temp workers were indeed working the Atlanta State Farm Arena during Election Week 2020. The first…