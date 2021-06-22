https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/watch-joy-behar-makes-anal-sex-joke-about-carl-nassib-the-first-openly-gay-active-nfl-player/

“The View’s” Joy Behar is under fire after she made an anal sex joke about Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active player in the history of the NFL:

Yikes! This joke from Joy Behar during a discussion of the first active gay player in the NFL. “After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!” pic.twitter.com/GJgqTtL5yO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021

Nassib made his announcement on Monday via a video posted to Instagram:

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.” Raiders DL Carl Nassib shared this video to social media and became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay. pic.twitter.com/gGXbZEP3R7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021

Behar attempted to walk back her “joke,” telling the audience to just “make believe I never said it”:

Joy Behar tries to walk it back at the end of the segment. By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it. Make believe I never said it.” pic.twitter.com/z4klo7CXBc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021

And, yet, we get lectured to by these bigots:

People lecture us about “white male privilege” to distract us from those who are actually privileged. Like Joy Behar.https://t.co/M3ZUIhWGUf — OutKick (@Outkick) June 22, 2021

Over to you, ABC:

Of all the progress gay men have made since I came out. Our lives are still defined by anal sex “jokes” 🤦‍♂️👉WATCH: Joy Behar Blurts Out Sex Joke About Gay NFL Player Carl Nassib, Sheepishly Tries to Take it Back https://t.co/RtjCgC4x4b — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 22, 2021

Maybe it’s time for her to go?

Look who’s outta touch once again at @TheView – #JoyBehar. During Pride 🏳️‍🌈 month and you make a joke like that. Isn’t it time for you to retire to Shady Pines #shadyJoy #ByeBye — Shaun Sturz (@ShaunSturz) June 22, 2021

