“The View’s” Joy Behar is under fire after she made an anal sex joke about Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active player in the history of the NFL:

Nassib made his announcement on Monday via a video posted to Instagram:

Behar attempted to walk back her “joke,” telling the audience to just “make believe I never said it”:

And, yet, we get lectured to by these bigots:

Over to you, ABC:

Maybe it’s time for her to go?

