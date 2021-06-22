https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-points-out-anti-racist-don-lemon-has-a-blackface-cookie-jar

On Monday night, Fox News Tucker Carlson blasted CNN anchor Don Lemon, who has claimed America is a racist country and complained, “We knew, as black people, what was lurking beneath the surface,” pointing out that Lemon not only lived in a predominantly white neighborhood but that he also had a blackface cookie jar in his own kitchen.

Carlson joked, “Like Russian spies, white supremacists come in the dark of night, the most surprising form. They’re shape-shifters.”

He began, “Mr. Don Lemon is a cable news host on our competitor over at CNN and most of the time he talks about cable-news host type things: what the royals are up to, how a commercial airliner might have flown into a black hole. You know, the news. But Don Lemon is, more importantly, more than that; Don Lemon is a civil rights leader. Just the other day he spoke to The Washington Post about his feelings on civil rights and he declared, you might not be surprised by this, that America is a racist country. ‘We’re living in two different realities as black and white people,’ said Father Lemon.”

The Post had asked Lemon, “You’ve suggested that Trump was the president we deserved and probably a necessary and revealing wake-up call. Do you still think that?”

Lemon responded, “Considering people’s apathy to get involved in the political process, to pay attention to the political process, to go to the polls, their willingness to give so much attention to celebrity, I think that’s what I meant by ‘the president we deserve.’ But there’s also this false reality that we’re living in a post-racial world after the election of Barack Obama. That was all bulls—. It was a wake-up call to white people who thought we were living in a nonracist world. We’re living in two different realities as black and white people. We knew, as black people, what was lurking beneath the surface. I still believe that [Trump] was the necessary wake-up for America to realize just how racist it is.”

Carslon continued, “It was interesting; we read that and we thought, well, here’s a guy who makes millions of dollars a year for presiding over a show that is failing. That seems like a pretty good deal; but, like so many, Don Lemon is also a victim, a successful victim. And so we asked on the victim scale, on the scale of, say, Meghan Markle to Michelle Obama, just how oppressed is Don Lemon? What is the different reality he is forced to live in as a black man in America?”

“Well, we did a little digging, and here are the details,” Carlson reported. “Don Lemon lives in a $4.3 million home in Sag Harbor, New York. No, he does not live in Section Eight housing. He lives in one of the whitest towns in America, in fact, 80%. Sag Harbor is just 3% African-American.”

“Now, in the interview Mr. Lemon said America needs to see more people like him,” Carlson commented. “He regularly lectures America about diversity. What he didn’t tell The Washington Post is that in his free time he runs away from diversity. The reality is that he doesn’t like diversity at all; none of them do. But here’s the most troubling discovery about Mr. Lemon.”

Carlson set up his premise: “Now you have heard from the White House, from the President himself that white supremacy is a lurking threat; you might not always see it but it’s always there. Like Russian spies, white supremacists come in the dark of night, the most surprising form. They’re shape-shifters.”

Then the revelation: “Now we’re not calling anybody a white supremacist here but you have to ask yourself — we’re gonna put this on the screen now. What is this – this symbol of hate — symbol of hate, posing as a cookie jar doing in Don Lemon’s kitchen? Do you see that?”

He quipped, “That right there, ladies and gentlemen, is a white supremacist QAnon cookie jar.”

He concluded, “Now, we are not calling for the Department of Justice to look more deeply into this because that’s not our place. We’re a cable news show not a law enforcement agency. But let’s put it this way: If you find yourself with a black face cookie jar in your own kitchen, it’s time to reflect. That means you, Don Lemon.”

