On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared a vintage clip of CNN’s Don Lemon before he developed a paranoia about racism, then compared it to a recent Washington Post interview in which the primetime anchor said he doesn’t know if America views Black people as “fully human” and “deserving of the American dream” and went on to claim former President Donald Trump was “the necessary wake-up for America to realize just how racist it is.”

In the clip, Morgan Freeman left Lemon speechless after he literally called “bullsh*t” when Lemon tried to blame racism in America for wealth inequality and more.

