Statement by Congressman Darrell Issa

America has lost an incomparable icon of broadcasting, media and the communication arts. The conservative movement has lost one of its most treasured and happy warriors. And we have lost a brave and generous friend like no other.

Rush Limbaugh was simply a giant – an almost daily presence in our lives for more than 30 years, he was one of history’s select few who can say he envisioned something that had never existed before, commanded its heights across five decades, and leaves a landscape of spectrum and substance that is his legacy alone.

It was more than the fact that he was a peerless radio host, though he was. Rush understood better than anyone we have ever seen the infinite power of one’s voice. His voice was inimitable, yet relatable. And while we didn’t use the word at the time, Rush’s brand was as distinctive as any before or since.

While his appeal spanned all 50 states and every corner of this country, his connection with conservatives complements that of even Ronald Reagan. Rush gave us something we always wanted: a national media platform free of mainstream gatekeepers. And he gave us something we always needed: a sense of humor.

Before there was anyone in what is now an immense media field, there was Rush. He was first. He was the best. And he will never be forgotten.