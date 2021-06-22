https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-kamala-vp-harris-named-immigration-czar-90-days-ago-still-no-border-tour/

BORDER TOUR: AOC Cites ‘Concentration Camp Experts,’ Says There May be Deaths Public Doesn’t ‘Know About’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.03.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to label US immigration centers as “concentration camps” this week; saying there may be widespread “deaths” the American public “doesn’t know about.”

“These are concentration camps. According to concentration camp experts, people begin to die due to overcrowding, neglect, and shortage of resources. We saw all three of those signs on our trip yesterday. Another person died yesterday. And those are the deaths we know about,” posted AOC on social media.

These are concentration camps. According to concentration camp experts, people begin to die due to overcrowding, neglect, and shortage of resources. We saw all three of those signs on our trip yesterday. Another person died yesterday. And those are the deaths we know about. https://t.co/MhujNAYohJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

US officials and border agents pushed-back against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’ recent comments regarding immigration detention centers Tuesday; saying the congresswoman is intentionally “misinforming” the American public.

“They are not drinking out of the toilet—no Border Patrol agent is going to make anyone drink out of the toilet,” former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday. “It’s just ridiculous on its face.”

“She’s lost all credibility,” he said.

“You’re drinking out of the same apparatus, the same piece of equipment, but there are two separate water lines—one going to the commode, one going to the sink,” Homan explained. “… [T]hey are designed that way to try to save space and make it more comfortable for the people who are in those facilities.”

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell. Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out. So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

“In that last facility, I was not safe from the officers in that facility,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that while she toured the CBP facility she “was not safe from the officers in that facility” pic.twitter.com/smqX2J8cOr — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez fired-off at Border Patrol Agents Tuesday morning; saying members of the CBP were “disrespectful” during her congressional tour of migrant detention facilities.

“I can’t understate how disturbing it was that CBP officers were openly disrespectful of the Congressional tour,” posted AOC on social media. “If officers felt comfortable violating agreements in front of their *own* management & superiors, that tells us the agency has lost all control of their own officers.”