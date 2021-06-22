https://thepostmillennial.com/white-house-hr1-jan-6-justification?utm_campaign=64469

White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued full-throated support for federal voting legislation that would change voting laws in every state, using the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6 as justification for the Biden administration’s stance.

White House gives full-throated support to federal voting legislation that would change voting laws in every state, using Jan. 6 as justification. pic.twitter.com/UcUFN3wZrS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 22, 2021

“Real quick if I can follow up on voting rights here,” a journalist asked. “Yesterday, you said that there’s more work to be done, among that is including engaging in state legislatures, but the problems as Democrats at least see it is not problems in blue state legislatures; it’s Republican-controlled states where many of these decisions are already being made. So what leverage do you actually have and what realistically do you think you can accomplish in some of these red states?”

At the press briefing, Psaki emphasized to reporters that the Biden administration’s efforts have been “a federal approach that is needed.”

“State legislatures across the country are passing a wave of anti-voter laws based on the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to an assault on our nation’s capital,” Psaki continued.

“[Republican-held state legislature] are putting these laws in place because [red states] did not like the outcome and they’ve continued to perpetuate a lie about the outcome of the election. That’s why we’re here.”

Psaki stated that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will engage with voting rights groups and state lawmakers “who are supportive of expanding access to voting in the country.” She claimed that even in red states, there are many Democratic legislators who support the White House’s agenda.

She vowed that the Biden administration will continue “to fight to get legislation across the finish line on the federal level.” Psaki declared that “the fight is not over” and that “no matter the outcome today, [the fight] is going to continue.”

Under the guise of lambasting so-called “anti-voter laws” that seek to ensure election security, the Biden administration has been using the Jan. 6 breach to justify federal overhaul despite constitutional clarity on state’s rights.

Psaki reiterated that Biden is “absolutely revolted by the wave of anti-voter laws based on the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to an assault on our nation’s capital…” She said that the federal government “shares the desire to fight against efforts by many Republicans to suppress the vote around the country.”

Psaki noted that Biden decried voting laws that have been passed in Republican-led states while speaking in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the centenary anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre to commemorate the atrocities committed.

In March after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed new voting regulations into law, Biden claimed that the legislation was akin to the segregationist Jim Crow laws that were prevalent in the southern United States in the mid-20th century.

The For the People Act legislation has passed the House with little GOP support. Democrats numbered the bill HR 1 to designate it as the party’s top legislative priority. But in the Senate, where Democrats control just 50 out of the 100 seats, bipartisanship is necessary to pass anything with the 60-vote threshold in place.

Senate Republicans are poised to block the sweeping election reform bill and defeat the proposal Tuesday as Republicans are prepared to use the legislative filibuster to stop any debate on the For the People Act from proceeding.





