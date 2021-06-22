https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/22/winning-christopher-rufo-took-wapo-to-the-woodshed-over-their-hit-piece-against-him-and-watching-their-story-collapse-is-delicious/

WaPo, WaPo, WaPo … you guys never learn.

As Twitchy readers know, WaPo went after Christopher Rufo and his fight against Critical Race Theory in a pretty ugly hit piece. And as you also know, he tore them a new one over the ridiculous and flat-out wrong dumpster fire they called an article.

What makes this turn of events even better is that the WaPo story is collapsing onto itself … and it’s glorious.

WINNING: The Washington Post’s hitpiece against me has collapsed. They have admitted to fabricating a timeline, retracted or added six full paragraphs, reversed a key claim, and failed to produce evidence of a falsified quotation. Democracy dies when the media lies. pic.twitter.com/gfKdpy4sal — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 22, 2021

They have admitted to fabricating a timeline, retracted or added six full paragraphs … reversed key claim … ROFL.

What a hot mess.

I’m fighting for millions of Americans who feel helpless and powerless in the face of critical race theory’s long march through the institutions. Corrupt reporters like @laurameckler are fighting to defend state-sanctioned racism. We will defeat them.https://t.co/rBln8Elceq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 22, 2021

YAAAAAAAAS.

I can’t wait to send you lots of money. No joke. They hate you because you’re effective. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 22, 2021

You didn’t even have to threaten to sue them? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 22, 2021

Note: Seth is CEO of The Babylon Bee who also successfully went after another giant *NYT* for smearing them … and won.

Well-done. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 22, 2021

Democracy Dies When The Media Lies! — Steve S. (@stevedoc22) June 22, 2021

I love to see it. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) June 22, 2021

Love to see it.

Oh yeah.

That WaPo allowed it to be published in the first place which says SO MUCH about them as an outlet, and ain’t none of it good.

Glenn Greenwald chimed in:

When liberal corporate outlets write about someone hated by liberals, they often will just refuse to correct even major errors, knowing their readers don’t care. The most they’ll do is quietly fix them and call them “clarifications,” as WPost did here in its article about Rufo: https://t.co/Tfd5XNS4sb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 22, 2021

They often refuse to correct even major errors because they know their readers don’t care if the story is right.

Bingo.

All they really care about is that the story pushes the narrative they believe.

Yeah, it’s awful and it’s our legacy media these days.

***

Related:

‘Membership has its PRIVILEGES’: Thread highlighting GROWING list of Dems being racist AF (with ZERO repercussions) will infuriate you

‘WTF are they trying to pull?!’ Conservative woman takes Sarah Kendzior’s SMUG digs at those opposing CRT apart in EPIC thread

‘Oh piss OFF’: S.E. Cupp’s thread all but lecturing the Catholic Church and Catholics on their beliefs and FAITH does not go well, like at all

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

