https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/22/you-gonna-cry-chuckles-chuck-schumer-loses-it-in-panicky-fit-claiming-media-is-helping-trump-win-people-over-watch/

Chuck Schumer seems almost … nervous. This pleases us.

SCHUMER: “Just a note: How despicable a man is Donald Trump?! He lost an election legitimately. He can’t face that, that it was his failure. And he creates a lie, a big lie, and wins so many people over to that lie with the help of news media…” pic.twitter.com/JwHugkpfPW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2021

REEEEEEEEEEEEE.

Imagine being this worked up over a president who has been out of office for six months. Seems nervous? Paranoid?

All of this pleases us.

Heh.

Ahhh gotta deflect to Trump to avoid talking about this disastrous administration. Dude isn’t in office and they just can’t stop talking about him. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) June 21, 2021

That they spend this much time b*tching and moaning about the guy who isn’t even president anymore tells us all Biden is doing far worse than we even know. They are definitely trying to keep our attention elsewhere … why else would they work so hard to keep January 6 in the forefront of everything?

They know 2022 could very well be a reckoning at the polls.

This is what fear and panic look and sound like, he knows what Democrats did in November. Chuckie just never thought they would get caught. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 21, 2021

He seems worried — Mandy ✝🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) June 21, 2021

Rent free — Deven 🏁🇺🇸 (@deven_z71) June 21, 2021

Still obsessed — Jim Trutsle 🛩️ #ImVaccinatedBTW (@trutsle) June 21, 2021

Is that #BidenBorderCrisis all fixed now, clown face? How about that crime in Democrat run cities? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) June 21, 2021

BUUUUT TRUUUUUUUUUMP.

***

Related:

That’s GOTTA hurt! Obama-appointed judge rules that Rachel Maddow ‘offers exaggeration and opinion, not facts’ and ROFL

WINNING! Christopher Rufo took WaPo to the WOODSHED over their hit-piece against him and watching their story collapse is DELICIOUS

‘WTF are they trying to pull?!’ Conservative woman takes Sarah Kendzior’s SMUG digs at those opposing CRT apart in EPIC thread

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

