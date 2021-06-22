https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/22/you-gonna-cry-chuckles-chuck-schumer-loses-it-in-panicky-fit-claiming-media-is-helping-trump-win-people-over-watch/

Chuck Schumer seems almost … nervous. This pleases us.

REEEEEEEEEEEEE.

Imagine being this worked up over a president who has been out of office for six months. Seems nervous? Paranoid?

All of this pleases us.

Heh.

That they spend this much time b*tching and moaning about the guy who isn’t even president anymore tells us all Biden is doing far worse than we even know. They are definitely trying to keep our attention elsewhere … why else would they work so hard to keep January 6 in the forefront of everything?

They know 2022 could very well be a reckoning at the polls.

BUUUUT TRUUUUUUUUUMP.

***

