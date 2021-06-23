https://www.theepochtimes.com/14-arrested-and-charged-with-120-crimes-including-6-killings-after-big-bust-in-delaware_3870709.html

Fourteen members of a Delaware gang dubbed “NorthPak” have been indicted with over 120 charges related to their illicit activities in the city of Wilmington, local authorities said on Monday.

The criminal activity of the defendants includes 6 alleged murders and several shootings.

The charges come as a result of a half-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation that involved the participation of the Department of Justice, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Delaware State Police, and the Delaware Department of Correction.

“We are very pleased to partner with our Delaware law enforcement entities to identify and arrest those responsible for an increase in violent crime in our state,” New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond stated.

“Through these efforts violent offenders have been removed from our communities and the devastated families of our victims have the answers they deserve. Our state still has a significant challenge ahead in terms of violent crime. That being said, the New Castle County Police Division of Police will continue to work closely with all Delaware law enforcement and our communities to prevent, decrease and solve crimes,” he added.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings noted in a press conference that cracking down on gang violence is crucial for public safety, and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

“Disrupting gang activity is critical to restoring public safety in Wilmington, and that requires complicated, resource-intensive investigations.” Jennings said.

“This was not an easy job for law enforcement, but from the beginning, Wilmington and New Castle County were in with both feet. It’s thanks to their tenacity, and to our excellent partners at the state and federal level, that we can announce this indictment and that the DOJ can pursue justice for the terror and bloodshed that NorthPak has caused.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

