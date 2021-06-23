https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/23/a-researcher-has-recovered-data-deleted-by-researchers-at-wuhan-university-that-provides-new-clues-on-the-origin-of-covid-19/

Researcher Jesse D. Bloom has apparently recovered a “deleted set of #SARSCoV2 sequences that provide additional information about viruses from the early Wuhan outbreak”:

In a new study, I identify and recover a deleted set of #SARSCoV2 sequences that provide additional information about viruses from the early Wuhan outbreak: https://t.co/1zdeiOQ0vo (1/n) — Bloom Lab (@jbloom_lab) June 22, 2021

You can read his entire thread here, but in summary: “The Chinese deleted early sequences that lead away from the Wuhan market” and “This researcher uncovered them”

A gripping study. The Chinese deleted early sequences that lead away from the Wuhan market. This researcher uncovered them. h/t @Ayjchan https://t.co/DhfEsUZE6k — Natasha Loder (@natashaloder) June 23, 2021

And:

1. Wuhan University deleted SARS2 data relating to early cases

2. @jbloom_lab recovered the data

3. Identified virus sequences that could precede the official “first” SARS2 sequence from China

4. Analysis suggests SARS2 was circulating in Wuhan before Huanan seafood market https://t.co/I8xRdqpMh1 — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) June 22, 2021

Shouldn’t this be bigger news?

Why isn’t this not the biggest tweet in the world right now ? https://t.co/kfQ3A98CxQ — FRYARS (@Fryars) June 22, 2021

This deleted data shows that “the coronavirus was probably circulating in Wuhan before the Huanan Seafood market outbreak”:

Jesse Bloom @jbloom_lab has found genetic evidence that the coronavirus was probably circulating in Wuhan before the Huanan Seafood market outbreak. And he’s also found that someone tried to cover it up. https://t.co/uhzEsIXQhh — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 22, 2021

These were “samples that were previously deleted by researchers at Wuhan University:

Important new data to inform SARS-CoV-2 origin discussion via Bloom lab, from recovered early samples that were previously deleted by researchers at Wuhan University: Provides new clues on early sequence of SARS-2 in China, viral lineage, and the timing of the first introductions https://t.co/eQjLL0h1IA — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 22, 2021

Ka-boom:

WOW WOW WOW- this is a 50 megaTon bomb attack! https://t.co/vEaSK1XhY5 — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) June 22, 2021

Yes, “why would anybody do that?”

Vital genomic information from wuhan university that may exonerate the huanan seafood market was deliberately deleted, it seems. Why would anybody do that? The truth will emerge eventually. https://t.co/P3Ys0b5sdd — Matt Ridley (@mattwridley) June 23, 2021

And we have questions for the NIH, too:

China not forthcoming with early sequencing data from SARS Cov 2, obscuring origin, with assistance from National Institutes of Health. Now there are some serious molecular Sherlock Holmes on the case. https://t.co/fUHabZKVuL — Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado) June 23, 2021

China right now: OOF!

Remember kids, and…um…regimes: the internet is forever. https://t.co/7hzeLFMpgC — David Fisman (@DFisman) June 23, 2021

