When Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, his doctors told his parents to prepare for the worst. But on June 5, Richard celebrated his first birthday, beating the odds and becoming the world’s most premature baby ever to survive, according to Guinness World Records.

Richard was born at a gestational age of 21 weeks two days after his mother, Beth Hutchinson, suffered medical complications that caused her to go into early labor. Doctors at the Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, where Richard was born said the 11.9-ounce newborn had a “0% chance of survival,” according to neonatologist Dr. Stacy Kern.

“I knew the first few weeks of Richard’s life would be very difficult, but I felt that if he could make it through that, he would be a survivor,” Kern said.

And that’s exactly what Richard “the miracle baby” has done.

On a recent episode of “Stu Does America,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere was happy to report this “amazing and inspiring” story of survival and how the advancement of science is helping to save millions of lives.

“We’re now doing things to save babies at 20 and 21 weeks. It’s incredible and I’m thrilled to bring in that news,” Stu said. “The more science advances, the harder it’s going to be to justify just eliminating these forms of life, these living beings.”

