https://amgreatness.com/2021/06/23/amazon-spends-thousands-to-distribute-far-left-anti-racist-book-to-virginia-schools/

The tech giant Amazon has spent thousands of dollars to help distribute copies of an infamous far-left book full of anti-White teachings to public schools in the state of Virginia, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The scheme was revealed after emails between Amazon and officials at Arlington Public Schools were obtained by the nonprofit group Parents Defending Education (PRE), a grassroots organization that is fighting far-left indoctrination in schools. The emails reveal that Amazon is planning its own initiative titled “NeighborGood,” in which the company offered to donate up to $100,000 to various entities that “empower black voices and serve black communities.”

Although the “director of diversity and inclusion” at Arlington Public Schools, Arron Gregory, rejected this broader offer from Amazon, he did request that Amazon fund the purchase and distribution of between 500 and 600 copies of the book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by far-left author Ibram X. Kendi. Amazon spent about $5,000 on this effort, as well as $10,000 to bring Kendi’s co-author, Jason Reynolds, to give a speech to students.

In a statement addressing the revelations, PRE’s vice president Asra Nomani criticized the “shortsighted” decision of Amazon and Arlington Public Schools to focus on the spreading of Critical Race Theory, instead of further addressing logistical difficulties due to the pandemic and lockdown.

“Instead of donating Kindles and hot spots to students in Arlington Public Schools,” Nomani’s statement read, “Amazon chose to spread the controversial ideology of Critical Race Theory. The shortsighted decisions during a pandemic, with so many students vulnerable, reflect the national crisis of school districts circumventing parents to indoctrinate students; in this case, with the help of corporate America.”

When reached out to for comment, Arlington Public Schools directed all inquiries on the matter to Amazon. When Amazon was reached out to, they did not respond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

