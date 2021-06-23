https://justthenews.com/nation/apartment-building-near-miami-partially-collapses-least-one-fatality?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A multistory apartment complex partially collapsed early Thursday in the South Florida town of Surfside, near Miami.

Mayor Charles W. Burkett confirmed to CNN that there is at least one fatality.

“This is a horrific catastrophe,” he said. “In the United States, buildings just don’t fall down.”

The mayor told reporters that the building was undergoing roof work but didn’t say whether that contributed to the collapse.

More than 80 rescue units responded, though authorities still do not know what caused the accident. At least nine people were taken to a nearby hospital, and rescue crews are still searching the rubble of the apartment complex.

