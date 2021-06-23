https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/06/23/austins-mayor-adler-defunded-police-and-crime-shot-up-200-gma-lets-him-pretend-its-not-his-fault-n1456586

Blah blah blah. That is not a question, that is a media set-up to allow a politico to blather rather than answer. The viewer learns nothing useful from such an exchange, but that’s no longer the point of the mainstream media. This interview is literally Democrat PR masquerading as media, nothing more or less.

Red flag laws are probably constitutionally problematic. Adler isn’t asked about this. How the new gun measures he wants can be enforced after he gutted the police budget is also not asked. He isn’t asked for any substance at all, just the usual platitudes.

Adler : “Huge disadvantage. And that’s why, again, we point to the fact that it’s happening everywhere. You know, cities across the country are really focusing on local policies and they’re going to get lost if they do that in terms of being able to identify what the real cause of this is. But you’re absolutely right. We have to be able to identify that. In the meantime though, we can treat some of the symptoms. We know there are too many illegal guns being trafficked, whether they’re showing up in crimes with increased frequency. We need to figure out what’s going on and until we do that, we’re not going to be able to be most effective. But as we’re doing that, we have to address the symptoms we see.

Holmes : You talk about what can be helpful, but you also said a moment ago that we have to figure out what’s going on and what’s at the root of it. Can you really solve the problem if you don’t exactly know what’s causing it? Right? You take some guns away, we provide jobs and I guess that could help – but unless we figure it out, do you think we’re at a disadvantage still by trying to solve a problem we really don’t know the cause of?

Again, nothing about the actions Adler has taken in office, and what resulted from those actions, versus what he expected. Again, this is why Americans just don’t trust the media. They’re almost as bad at their job as Adler is at his.

Steve Adler is probably the most incompetent mayor in Austin’s history. He lets his ideology blind him to obvious facts and the nature of how actions beget consequences. New York’s Bill de Blasio is arguably more incompetent, and you’d have to put Portland’s trust-fund kid Ted Wheeler, Seattle’s Jenny Durkan, and Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot in the conversation, but Adler gives them all a run for the prize. He’d have been worse if the Texas legislature and governor hadn’t been breathing down his neck. Put him in a blue city in a blue state and he’d run amok with lethally stupid policies.

They’re all awful and have demonstrably left their cities worse off than when they took office. Adler has left Austin with a badly weakened police department and crime that’s double last year. He should be asked about this, not just given a platform for leftist pabulum.

In interviews such as this one, the media do no one any favors — certainly not viewers and not even Adler, who’s probably happy he got out without being asked any real questions. He also wasn’t challenged on his policies, and probably walks away thinking he’s really right about all this.

He’s not. He’s self-righteous in his rigid ideology but he’s wrong. People in the city that elected him are getting hurt and killed because he’s awful. He doesn’t have the first clue about reality and the harm he is causing to real people.

Media failures to report the facts or challenge him do nothing to change that.