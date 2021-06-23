https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/badass-texas-parents-fight-back-against-crt/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A group of about 150 Fort Worth parents and activists gathering at the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial to speak out against Critical Race Theory; demanding FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner step down. March to district headquarters starts NOW #FOX4 #CRT #FortWorth pic.twitter.com/vj3VPeEQNw
— Macy Jenkins (@MacyJJenkins) June 22, 2021
Parents standing up across the nation. CRT is mobilizing citizens in dramatic fashion.