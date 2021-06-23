https://noqreport.com/2021/06/23/biden-blasted-for-latest-gun-control-push-to-combat-crime/

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland are set to give remarks Wednesday afternoon about combatting rising violent crime in blue cities by tackling “gun violence,” which is code for more gun control.

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing a comprehensive strategy to combat gun violence and other violent crime. This strategy implements preventative measures that are proven to reduce violent crime, and attacks the root causes – including by addressing the flow of firearms used to commit crimes,” the White House released in a statement Wednesday. “As the President has repeatedly said, we are experiencing an epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

“The President continues to call on Congress to take action to end this gun violence epidemic. But he knows we cannot afford to wait a single day while lives are being taken, which is why he has already announced a set of initial actions to prevent gun violence – including toughening regulations on ghost guns and moving historically quickly to nominate a permanent ATF Director – in addition to the steps announced today as part of this strategy,” the statement continues.

Biden’s strategy of targeting firearms rather than criminals who use them illegally […]

