No one needs a gun that can fire “over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

Biden was making his larger push for gun control when he addressed firearm capacity.

He said, “For folks at home, I’ve been at this for a long time, and there are things we know that work and reduce gun violence and violent crime, and things that we don’t know about.”

Biden then listed things which he thinks work. They included background checks and a “ban on ‘assault weapons’ and ‘high capacity’ magazines.”

He then added, “No one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds, unless you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests or something.”

Biden framed his comments in terms of hunting, but the hinge on which the Second Amendment swings is self-defense.

On October 31, 2013, Breitbart News noted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s observation that “individual self-defense is ‘the central component’ of the 2nd Amendment right.”

A homeowner in a self-defense situation, facing multiple home invaders at once, needs every round he or she can get.

