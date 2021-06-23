https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/23/biden-senior-adviser-cedric-richmond-blames-nra-for-increased-violence-because-theyve-been-governing-our-country-for-far-too-long-video/

With guys like Cedric Richmond advising Joe Biden, no wonder Biden sucks so hard.

Check out who Richmond just blamed for increased violence:

I almost just spit out my coffee. Cedric Richmond (senior Biden advisor) is blaming the skyrocketing crime rates in America on… the @NRA They’ve apparently been “governing our country for far too long” Spoiler: Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House pic.twitter.com/DbnZ6XNf2e — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) June 23, 2021

Holy crap, you guys.

😂😂😂 — Don Luis (@DonLuis_seven2) June 23, 2021

lmfao the NRA, that old tired trope https://t.co/3LUrd3MpJk — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 23, 2021

That’s a stretch…… — kimber (@kimberlyMatter2) June 23, 2021

A stretch? Cedric Richmond just pulled every single muscle in his body.

The NRA is very far from perfect, but the upswing in violence isn’t on them.

When your toolbox only has three hammers….. https://t.co/J3bCTtLtM9 — Noah (@reeb1011) June 23, 2021

This illustrates just how reductive and based is their thinking when it comes to guns. They do not understand, nor want to learn, the how, the why, or the what guns are used for by every day gun owners. They see a gun used in a crime and immediately tie it to a gun advocacy group — Wicked Thumbs, Hard Thighs (@HarveyJerrall) June 23, 2021

Every single time. Which means they’re going to keep refusing to hold themselves accountable and thereby allow violence to continue to flourish.

At least we know why Biden sounds like an idiot all the time: he’s surrounded himself with the dumbest “advisors” on the planet. — nuclearherbs.crypto 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) June 23, 2021

