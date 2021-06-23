https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-to-americans-who-own-guns-to-defend-against-tyranny-you-need-jets-nuclear-weapons-to-take-us-on

President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday that Americans who buy firearms to defend against a tyrannical government would need to own “F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons” to go up against the government.

“The Second Amendment from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon. [Those who] say the blood of the, the blood of patriots, you know, and all this stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government.”

“Well, the tree of liberty is not [watered with] the blood of patriots, what’s happened is that there never been, if you want, if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” Biden continued. “The point is that there’s always been the ability to limit, rationally limit, the type of weapon that can be owned, and who can own it.”

