https://thehill.com/policy/finance/559852-biden-will-fire-fhfa-director-after-supreme-court-removes-restriction

President BidenJoe BidenBaltimore police chief calls for more ‘boots on the ground’ to handle crime wave Biden to deliver remarks at Sen. John Warner’s funeral Garland dismisses broad review of politicization of DOJ under Trump MORE plans to fire Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria after the Supreme Court struck down a protection against his dismissal Wednesday, a White House official told The Hill.

“FHFA has an important mission of oversight of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank System. It is critical that the agency implement the Administration’s housing policies,” the official said in an email to The Hill.

“As a result, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the President is moving forward today to replace the current Director with an appointee who reflects the Administration’s values.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The court held Wednesday that the structure of the FHFA, the conservator and overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, was unconstitutional because it prevents the director from being fired by the president for reasons other than neglect or misconduct.

Calabria, a Republican, has served as FHFA director since April 2019. He was appointed to the position by former President Trump Donald TrumpGuardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins GOP primary in NYC mayor’s race Garland dismisses broad review of politicization of DOJ under Trump Schumer vows next steps after ‘ridiculous,’ ‘awful’ GOP election bill filibuster MORE after serving as the chief economist to former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceIf you care about the US, root for China to score a win in space Pence heckled with calls of ‘traitor’ at conservative conference The Hill’s Morning Report – ObamaCare here to stay MORE.

This developing story will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

