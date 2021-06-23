https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/bioethicist-suggests-genetically-engineering-humans-to-be-allergic-to-beef-to-help-fight-climate-change/

We’ve been told over and over that humans need to stop eating meat, specifically beef, and switch to an alternative like cicadas. Between bovine flatulence and clearing land for raising cattle, meat consumption apparently is a big contributor to climate change. Popular Science recently told us how problematic it is to think “beef is manly,” and Epicurious recently announced it was “cutting out beef” in favor of “more climate-friendly foods.”

It’s an old clip, but it’s making the rounds on social media now. Here’s bioethicist S. Matthew Liao suggesting in 2016 that scientists use genetic engineering to make humans allergic to certain kinds of meat.

WTF did I just heard? Please listen until the end. pic.twitter.com/bk0iIn6uI4 — Spinte.HODL ☣🐝🌋 (@spinte8) June 22, 2021

Anyone with ‘ethicist’ in their job title is part of the secularized clergy–updated versions of priests and rabbis–but without the centuries of intellectual tradition and wisdom. — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 22, 2021

Watching them make shit up on the fly is one of those puzzling and depressing rituals of contemporary life. Watching the reverence with which your basic neoliberal normie treats their pronouncements even more so. — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 22, 2021

This is a ‘bioethicist’, and we in the West are apparently living inside a Jonestown cult now. https://t.co/ePLuWyeubl — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 22, 2021

That’s gonna be a hard no from me, dawg. — José Ancer (@ancerj) June 22, 2021

Don’t know where I got the enzyme, but I’m allergic to this video. — Curtis 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ (@prettyokdad) June 22, 2021

A ‘natural’ ‘solution’ — VaughnGzenda (@VGzenda) June 22, 2021

OMG. Sometimes the engineering mindset is downright dangerous and unethical. — Jennifer Daryl Slack (@jendslack) June 22, 2021

As a vegetarian for ethical and health reasons, I do not approve of this message pic.twitter.com/q9g93lErX7 — Stina (@laughinitout) June 22, 2021

You’re forgetting that journalists are part of that same clergy. — carl beijer, level 99 marxism black belt (@tedtaass) June 22, 2021

Good point.

Just no consideration for human agency, individual liberty, individual Rights, human evolution, actual ethics, yep sounds about right. Only one type of eater in the world wants to ban how the other 99.9% of all humans to ever exist have eaten. — Ahmed (@AhmedCanAm) June 22, 2021

If you don’t want me eating steak, come take it off my plate your goddamn self you coward. I promise you’ll end up with a bunch of fork-tong-sized holes in your hand. — The Enemy (@_TheEnemy_) June 23, 2021

The climate agenda gathering momentum fast. Soon it will be as big as the pandemic. Lockdowns every year to save the planet, already virtually all air travel affected . — Love2travel (@Love2travel17) June 22, 2021

All the recently released, bio-engineered mosquitos are unavailable for comment on this story. pic.twitter.com/jBOpBsT1gX — And I Haven’t Been to Europe (@Polligraphics) June 22, 2021

Also, this is peak Brave New World — Lost in Hyperbitcoinization (29/50) 🌋 ∞/21M (@ShcoobyS) June 22, 2021

Me with my pot of lard on the fridge, free range hens in my patio and so on… pic.twitter.com/htrPk0sBpJ — Yuri 🌙🌟🦄 (@GrajalesYuribel) June 22, 2021

What in the actual hell did I just actually hear!!! — Young Billy Butcher (@speakinrealness) June 23, 2021

This guys needs his own island, with all the near human creatures he wishes to create. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) June 22, 2021

Poisoning humans to “save the planet” Earth does not need saving, it will still stand after billions of years. Human species might be hurt by climate change, not the planet. Earth does not care. So let’s poison humans to save humans… — Jean Delaveine (@jeandlvn) June 22, 2021

Man wants to genetically engineer humans to not eat meat. pic.twitter.com/QCBXQZ0ZCb — Joe (@porcelainthron) June 22, 2021

Oh great. Just engineer people against their will to get the outcomes you want. What could go wrong? — PseudOdysseus (@PseudOdysseus) June 22, 2021

Hey, he’s just throwing ideas out there … like making people smaller.

It gets even better: make the people smaller in order to consume less energy. pic.twitter.com/KD5pjmPptD — Spinte.HODL ☣🐝🌋 (@spinte8) June 22, 2021

Well, we know they’ve been talking about it since at least 2012 and nothing’s happened yet. The government’s probably already funding the studies.

