https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/bioethicist-suggests-genetically-engineering-humans-to-be-allergic-to-beef-to-help-fight-climate-change/

We’ve been told over and over that humans need to stop eating meat, specifically beef, and switch to an alternative like cicadas. Between bovine flatulence and clearing land for raising cattle, meat consumption apparently is a big contributor to climate change. Popular Science recently told us how problematic it is to think “beef is manly,” and Epicurious recently announced it was “cutting out beef” in favor of “more climate-friendly foods.”

It’s an old clip, but it’s making the rounds on social media now. Here’s bioethicist S. Matthew Liao suggesting in 2016 that scientists use genetic engineering to make humans allergic to certain kinds of meat.

Good point.

Hey, he’s just throwing ideas out there … like making people smaller.

Well, we know they’ve been talking about it since at least 2012 and nothing’s happened yet. The government’s probably already funding the studies.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...