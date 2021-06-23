https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/border-patrol-arrests-gang-member-rapists-and-over-100-people-involved-in-human-smuggling/

US Border Patrol (BP) agents recently arrested several rapists, an MS-13 gang member, and over 100 illegal migrants connected with human smuggling, many hiding in “stash houses.”

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) of Texas arrested two criminals convicted of sexual crimes against children.

On June 14, agents apprehended a group of four illegal migrants, among whom was 43-year-old Peruvian national Pedro Asuncion ORE-Quispe. ORE-Quispe had been arrested in 2013 for “multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child.”

In 2015, he was sentenced to 6 to 14 years of confinement after being convicted of Felony Rape of a Child under 16 years old. ORE-Quispe was also deported from the United States in 2020. On June 15, RGV BP agents arrested Marco Antonio RANGEL-Rangel, a 44-year-old Mexican national arrested in 2014 for “aggravated assault of a child” and sentenced in 2015 to five years confinement for the 2nd degree felony of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact. RANGEL-Rangel had also been previously deported from the US in 2018.

Border Patrol agents near Hidalgo, Texas, arrested a group of 53 migrants on June 16 for illegal entry of the US. One male Salvadoran national was identified during processing as a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. Soon afterwards, BP agents arrested 17 migrants, including an El Salvadoran national previously convicted and sentenced to six years’ probation for Rape-3nd Degree, and previously deported from the US.

On June 13, Border Patrol agents from Lardeo, Texas “apprehended several individuals during a failed human smuggling attempt involving a commercial rental truck on Interstate 35 (I-35).” The U-Haul, which had a dangerous temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit inside the unventilated cargo compartment, contained 27 illegal migrants.

On June 14, RGV Border Patrol agents disrupted two “stash houses” being used for human smuggling. Agents arrested 108 migrants in one house, including “one identified caretaker” and “five unaccompanied children and two family groups with children as young as 6 years old.” Soon after, BP agents apprehended 23 adult migrants hiding in another stash house. In all, 131 migrants were arrested.

