Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration forced out the widely praised head of U.S. Border Patrol on Wednesday as the administration continues to face a worsening crisis on the southern border that is a result of its far-left policies.

“I received my 3R letter today,” Rodney Scott, a 29-year veteran, wrote on social media. “For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to SES level employees informing them of a directed reassignment. The recipient has 3 options – relocate, resign, or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary.”

“Just a simple needs of the service directed reassignment so the new administration can place the person they want in the position,” Scott continued. “I will remain in my current position for about 60 days +/- and ensure a smooth [transition] … I remain confident that God is in control.”

Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf responded to the news by blasting the Biden administration, saying that Biden has no credibility left with the men and women who protect America’s borders.

“Ask career employees at DHS and they will tell you that this Admin is specifically targeting career civil servants for doing their job, questioning ill-advised decisions, and speaking truth to power,” Wolf said. “Chief Scott is the ultimate professional and has served both R and D Admins.”

“They have also pushed out another high ranking individual at CBP, a 20+ year law enforcement professional,” Wolf continued. “Declaring war on professionals who question decisions during a crisis is not the way to run a Department. The Administration has no credibility left with USBP.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the southern border this week to see the Biden administration’s border crisis first hand after avoiding it for months. However, Republicans were quick to note that Harris was only visiting a spot on the border where there were friendly Democrats (El Paso, Texas) who could host her, and not harder hit spots on the border where members of her own party have called her out.

“Why would Harris choose to visit El Paso over other areas of the border, like RGV or Arizona?” a Washington Post reporter wrote on Twitter. “In El Paso, she can be hosted by Rep. Veronica Escobar, who has been reliably supportive. In RGV, Laredo, AZ, Dem lawmakers have been critical of Biden admin, want more enforcement.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tweeted out a map showing where Harris was visiting and how it was approximately 1,000 miles away from the worst hit area, the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

After all that, @VP isn’t even going to the right place. Here’s a map. pic.twitter.com/UpA02XLbEH — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 23, 2021

The disastrous border numbers for last month represented a staggering 674% increase vs. May of 2020 when 23,237 illegal aliens were apprehended. Last month’s numbers were the worst numbers in more than two decades.

This report has been updated to include additional information.

