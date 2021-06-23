https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-president-trump-hold-rally-july-3rd-sarasota-florida/
President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday July 3rd.
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00PM EDT.
This Save America rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida and marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. Please join us for a HUGE fireworks show to celebrate America following President Trump’s remarks to conclude a full day event commemorating our Great Country!
Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks
Venue:
Sarasota Fairgrounds
3000 Ringling Blvd
Sarasota, FL 34237
Timeline of Events:
2:00PM – Doors open for a “45 Fest” with LIVE Music, Food and Beverage Concessions, Merchandise Giveaways, and Special Guest Speakers
5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks
8:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump celebrates Freedom, Faith, and America
9:00PM – Fireworks show brought to you by the Republican Party of Florida and Sky King Fireworks