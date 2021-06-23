https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-president-trump-hold-rally-july-3rd-sarasota-florida/

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday July 3rd.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00PM EDT.

This Save America rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida and marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. Please join us for a HUGE fireworks show to celebrate America following President Trump’s remarks to conclude a full day event commemorating our Great Country!

Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks

Venue:

Sarasota Fairgrounds

3000 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34237

Timeline of Events:

2:00PM – Doors open for a “45 Fest” with LIVE Music, Food and Beverage Concessions, Merchandise Giveaways, and Special Guest Speakers

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump celebrates Freedom, Faith, and America

9:00PM – Fireworks show brought to you by the Republican Party of Florida and Sky King Fireworks