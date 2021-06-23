https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-software-creator-john-mcafee-found-dead-prison-cell-spain-apparent-suicide/

John McAfee, an eccentric software creator, was found dead in his prison cell in Spain in an apparent suicide after Spanish courts reportedly agreed to extradite him to the United States.

McAfee was 75 years old.

The Department of Justice confirmed McAfee’s death.

One source is reporting that McAfee took his own life.

El Pais reported:

The founder of McAfee antivirus, John McAfee, was found dead this afternoon in his cell in Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires (Barcelona), according to police sources. The Mossos are investigating what happened, and everything points to a suicide, as reported by the Department of Justice. McAfee was awaiting extradition to the United States after being detained by the National Police at the El Prat airport.

McAfee was arrested in October of 2020 at El Prat airport in Barcelona at the request of the US Justice Department.

McAfee was accused of evading millions of dollars in taxes from money made crypto trading.

This was one of John McAfee’s last tweets before he died:

McAfee previously warned he would get “suicided”

DEVELOPING…

