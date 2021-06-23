https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-software-creator-john-mcafee-found-dead-prison-cell-spain-apparent-suicide/

John McAfee, an eccentric software creator, was found dead in his prison cell in Spain in an apparent suicide after Spanish courts reportedly agreed to extradite him to the United States.

McAfee was 75 years old.

The Department of Justice confirmed McAfee’s death.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that the American tycoon John McAfee has been found dead in the cell he occupied in the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center. He was seventy-five years old. — Nathan Michaud (@InvestorsLive) June 23, 2021

One source is reporting that McAfee took his own life.

El Pais reported:

The founder of McAfee antivirus, John McAfee, was found dead this afternoon in his cell in Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires (Barcelona), according to police sources. The Mossos are investigating what happened, and everything points to a suicide, as reported by the Department of Justice. McAfee was awaiting extradition to the United States after being detained by the National Police at the El Prat airport.

McAfee was arrested in October of 2020 at El Prat airport in Barcelona at the request of the US Justice Department.

McAfee was accused of evading millions of dollars in taxes from money made crypto trading.

This was one of John McAfee’s last tweets before he died:

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

McAfee previously warned he would get “suicided”

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

DEVELOPING…

