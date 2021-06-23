https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d4ba10bbafd42ff586c904
Several hundred unmarked graves believed to include the burial sites of indigenous children from a Catholic residential school have been found in Canada, a First Nation in Saskatchewan province has sa…
Following a pressure campaign from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance (NAPSA), the California Fish & Wildlife are ripping six elderly …
The upcoming Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force report, due to arrive in Congress on Friday, signals a religious sea change in America. Meanwhile, the media’s campaign to normalize UFOs is……
The Biden administration said Thursday that it would extend the ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month as the country continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic….
Hundreds of unmarked graves have been located near a former residential school for Indigenous children in Canada, an Indigenous group announced Thursday….