NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said recently that transgender lifter Laurel Hubbard should not be permitted to compete in women’s events in next month’s Tokyo Games.

What are the details?

During a recent episode on his podcast, “Bolling with Favre,” the Green Bay Packers legend said that Hubbard is masquerading as a woman in order to compete in women’s Olympic sports.

“It’s a man competing as a woman.” he insisted. “That’s unfair! It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females.”

Favre added, “If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself.”

Hubbard, 43, is the first transgender woman to qualify for the Olympics and will compete on New Zealand’s weightlifting team in the super heavyweight 87-kg category.

What else?

On Monday, Hubbard said, “I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders.”

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith also announced that Hubbard has the support of the committee, and proclaimed its dedication to perpetuating a sense of “inclusion and respect for all.”

“We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play,” Smith said. “As the New Zealand Team, we have a strong culture of … inclusion and respect for all.”

In May, Belgium weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen said that the decision to include Hubbard in the women’s events at the Tokyo Games is “like a bad joke.”

“First off, I would like to stress that I fully support the transgender community, and that what I’m about to say doesn’t come from a place of rejection of this athlete’s identity,” she said at the time.

She added that “anyone that has trained weightlifting at a high level knows this to be true in their bones: this particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes.”

