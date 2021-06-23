https://www.dailywire.com/news/brett-favre-blasts-olympics-allowing-trans-athletes-to-compete-against-women-its-a-man-competing-as-a-woman

Football legend Brett Favre blasted the Olympics for allowing biologically male transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Favre made the comments in relation to the announcement earlier this week of former men’s weightlifter Laurel Hubbard being permitted to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games against biologically female competitors. Hubbard’s representation of New Zealand makes the weightlifter the first openly transgender athlete at the Games.

“It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said on his podcast, Fox News reported. “That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females.”

“If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” he continued.

Favre also commented on transgender BMX Freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe, who made recent news for remarks the athlete made last year about hoping to burn the American flag on the Olympics podium. As noted by Fox, Wolfe has qualified as an alternate for the upcoming Games.

Wolfe shouldn’t be allowed to compete, Favre contended.

“I wouldn’t have her participate in my Olympics; go participate for somebody else. To say that is such a slap in our country’s face. I can’t believe this person can be allowed to participate for our country,” he said.

Favre is certainly not the only athlete to speak out in protection of girls and women’s sports. As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Olympic medalist Sharron Davies criticized the Olympics for separating sport by so-called gender identity, rather than sex.

“We have men & women’s separate competition [for] a BIG reason, biology in sport matters,” Davies posted via Twitter. “Separate categories give females equal opportunities of sporting success.”

The swimmer added that “the average age of a female Olympic weightlifter is 23,” while “Laurel Hubbard is 43. 30% unfair advantage! Sex not gender [for] sport.”

Back in 2019, Davies sounded off on her goal to help protect women’s sports, tweeting, “I have nothing against anyone who wishes [to] be transgender. However, I believe there is a fundamental difference between the binary sex [you are] born with & the gender [you] may identify as. To protect women’s sport those with a male sex advantage should not be able [to] compete in women’s sport.”

“Please please take a look & tell me how this is not going to negatively effect (sic) women’s sport?” Davies wrote in another post, captioning a meme that highlights recent transgender athletes cleaning up against biological girls and women in their respective sports.

