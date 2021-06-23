https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-dice-impressions-of-brian-stelter/

Brian Stelter just had his lowest-rated week of 2021 according to Nielsen

In the 11 a.m. EDT time slot, Reliable Sources had 656,000 total viewers, marking 12 straight weeks that the show has averaged less than 1 million viewers. Stelter’s show had the lowest-rated week of the year for total viewers and the second lowest-rated week of the year for the 25-54 age demographic.

Mark Dice Stelter Impressions







Brian Stelter shouldn’t have gone on C-Span…