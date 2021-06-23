https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/23/brian-stelters-wife-called-diva-news-anchor-accused-of-toxic-workplace-acting-like-high-school-bully-1093065/

NY1 anchor Jamie Stelter allegedly conducts herself like a high-school bully in the way she treats some co-workers at the New York City-focused cable news station which has purportedly devolved into a den of vipers.

“A lot of people didn’t like working with Jamie,” an unnamed colleague allegedly has asserted.

This purported revelations are contained in a very detailed report published in the liberal New York magazine about what appears to be petty infighting, if not a toxic workplace culture, at NY1. which began as a minimalist startup in 1992.

Jamie Stelter, the co-anchor of NY1’s Morning on 1, is married to Brian Stelter, the reliably liberal Biden-apologist who is the host of CNN’s misnamed and severely ratings challenged “Reliable Sources” program. The show mainly provides a Fox News-bashing platform in the guise of covering the media industry generally.

The lengthy article centers, in part, on a lawsuit for alleged age and gender discrimination filed against NY1’s parent Charter Communications by five longtime female anchors, which in so doing metaphorically offers a peek behind the curtain at the overall workplace culture that is alleged.

“The drama around the lawsuit revealed not simply sexism at the station but a sharp-elbowed culture in which the rewards were meager and the egos outsize. The sense that only a chosen few would get to shine turned a once-collegial news channel into a den of vipers,” the magazine claimed.

The legal complaint against the station later settled out of court on a payout that was confidential (as such high-profile settlements routinely are) and which required the quintet to leave the station. Two unrelated legal issues are pending from other staffers who have alleged pregnancy discrimination.

NY1 supposedly poured extensive resources into Mornings on 1, which was anchored by real-life friends Pat Kiernan, Annika Pergament, and Stelter. Kiernan even played matchmaker for then-single Jamie and Brian, according to the NY1 website.

A diva-like attitude behind the scenes supposedly emerged among all three NY1 co-anchors, according to the magazine.

Stelter was on her way to becoming a recognizable media personality as well. She gave interviews about her personal life, her morning routine, her apartment’s décor. In 2011, the New York Times ran a profile of her with the headline “Stuck in Traffic? A Star Is Born.” Colleagues say she and Pergament began to behave like “high-school bullies,” openly gossiping about co-workers — sometimes with their mics still on. “It could be the way someone did their hair, what they’re wearing, their reporting,” says a former colleague. “A lot of people don’t like working with Jamie,” says another. “People would avoid her,” says a third. Stelter, they say, was protective of her position. When photos of then–fellow traffic reporter Alyse Zwick — a former Miss New York and Jets dancer — gained attention on Twitter, positioning her as one of NY1’s top performers on social media, Stelter allegedly made “snide comments.” Afterward, Rabinovich told Zwick she was not allowed to post pictures from her NFL or pageant days, says an ex-staffer.

Jamie Stelter and her two co-hosts allegedly ostracized Stacy Ann Gooden, a former weather anchor who is of African-American background.

Insiders say Gooden was often excluded from meetings, and Stelter and Pergament would talk disparagingly about her on set. During roundtable discussions on air, Gooden was often left out of the conversation…”It got to the point where Stacy-Ann couldn’t take it anymore because they were just outwardly rude,” says a former colleague. A former crew member says Gooden reported the behavior to HR. When nothing changed, Gooden quit. “She wouldn’t even let them counteroffer,” says the crew member.

New York magazine doesn’t attach names to some of the allegations, which is an issue. That aside, do you think that Brian Stelter will cover this media story on CNN’s Reliable Sources?

