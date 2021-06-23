https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/559945-britney-spears-asks-judge-to-end-conservatorship

Britney Spears eviscerated her more than decadelong conservatorship, saying she’s been “traumatized” and left in “shock” by it, in scorching remarks to a judge on Wednesday.

The “Toxic” singer was heard via a remote audio feed in an appearance before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny during a highly anticipated hearing Spears had requested regarding the status of her 13-year conservatorship.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears told the court in her first public remarks on the subject. “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

The entertainer’s father, Jamie Spears, has headed up her conservatorship since 2008, following his now-39-year-old daughter’s mental health and substance abuse struggles.

Britney Spears ran down a laundry list of startling allegations, accusing the conservatorship of preventing her from marrying her boyfriend or having a baby by requiring her to wear an IUD, of making her undergo nonstop psychiatric evaluations, and of forcing psychiatric medication on her that led to her feeling “drunk.”

According to a New York Times report earlier this week citing court records, Britney Spears has been attempting since as early as 2014 to cut her father’s ties to the conservatorship.

Jamie Spears has said in the past through an attorney that he believes “every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

A judge ruled in February that Jamie Spears didn’t have the sole power to delegate his daughter’s investments.

The mother of two’s conservatorship gained renewed attention earlier this year after the release of the Hulu-New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Fans of Britney Spears who oppose the conservatorship have rallied around the chart-topper as part of the “Free Britney” movement. On Wednesday ahead of her court appearance, Britney Spears’s longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari sported a shirt with “Free Britney” written on it in an image posted on his Instagram account.

