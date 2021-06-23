https://www.oann.com/bytedance-rival-kuaishous-global-monthly-users-reached-1-billion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bytedance-rival-kuaishous-global-monthly-users-reached-1-billion



FILE PHOTO: Video-streaming app Kuaishou is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Video-streaming app Kuaishou is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

June 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – ByteDance rival Kuaishou Technology, a short video app developer, has reached a total of 1 billion global monthly active users, Kuaishou chief excutive Su Hua said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Tencent-backed company operates Kuaishou for the Chinese market, and Kwai and Snack Video for markets outside China.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

