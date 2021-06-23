https://politichicks.com/2021/06/california-schools-embraces-machiavellian-race-demagogues/

Sharroky Hollie, a Machiavellian race demagogue, and Ijeoma Oluo, infamously declare that “our police forces were created . . . to control Americans of color,” that America is a “blood-soaked racist country,” and that “White male identity is in a very dark place.” They also conclude that “all Trump supporters are White supremacists.” Other writing examples abound, but I think as you read on you will get the point.

From Lawliberty.org:

How quickly time passes! There cannot be many Americans under the age of 45 who have the faintest idea of what Communism was like in practice. And so, Marxism is making a comeback. And just like the people described by Machiavelli who keep falling for the empty promises of usurpers, no matter how many times they have been deceived by them, we as Americans rather than appreciate the benefits that their free governments afford them (even if no government can entirely eliminate such evils as poverty, illness, prejudice, or police misconduct) continue to be baffled by the senseless stupidity being sold to them by Marxists, now known as BLM.

In Orange County, California, much of our school districts (especially the district of Irvine) have adopted this new curriculum that teaches children to categorize and judge themselves and others by their race. It is an extremist ideological curriculum that exacerbates racism, and it vitiates Martin Luther King’s dream that our children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Whatever its objectives, this curriculum has no place in our k-12 schools.