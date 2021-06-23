https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-my-juneteenth-tweet-trended-for-three-days-heres-why-im-right

I’m pleased to report that I recently broke a personal record. I trended for the longest period that I have ever trended on Twitter in the entirety of my career. For 72 hours, “Candace Owens” was a top trend. The reason was because I sent out a tweet stating simply, “Juneteenth is so lame.”

The result: internet fireworks, people outraged. They couldn’t believe that I would say that. Candace, don’t you understand? How could you? How dare you? Candace, you are a pawn!

I tweeted this for a lot of reasons, first and foremost, because I don’t like things that are stupid. Things that don’t make sense annoy me. If you’re going to talk about celebrating the emancipation of slavery, weren’t there some other more relevant dates that would make more sense?

For example, it was on January 1st, 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared “all persons held as slaves”in rebel states free through the Emancipation Proclamation. Yet on New Year’s Day, we don’t hear any chatter about the Emancipation Proclamation despite its massive historical significance.

Then there was December 18th, 1865. That was the date that Congress officially proclaimed the outlawing of slavery throughout the entire country after the ratification of the 13th Amendment. If you’re going to pick a date to celebrate the abolition of slavery, that seems like a more logical choice.

Instead, we’re focusing on June 19th, 1865. Called “Juneteenth,” this is when a totally less significant event occurred. On this day, General Gordon Granger entered Texas and announced that Lincoln had freed the slaves … two and half years earlier.

Of course, it’s only been rather recent that many people have been talking about the anniversary of Granger’s announcement in Texas. Over just the last few years, attempts to portray the day as highly significant have ratcheted up. Some of its proponents even say that it’s black people’s true Independence Day, that we shouldn’t even celebrate Independence Day on July 4th because we didn’t have our independence.

There is no legitimate historical argument to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. But, of course, there is a political argument.

It was the political argument that President Joe Biden offered when he made our newest federal holiday official. “Juneteenth is a day in which we remember the moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” he declared.

Doesn’t that make you want to celebrate? We’re just going to look back and ponder the “moral stain and terrible toll” of slavery. On Juneteenth, we can all get together and think about how awful America has been to black people.

And that, my friends, is the point. It is always the point.

There’s a lot of stuff going on in black America today that we could be talking about. We could be talking about the inner cities. We could be talking about the crime. We could be talking about the fact that black children are not passing in school, that they’re not learning math. In California, about 75% of black boys cannot pass a basic reading exam.

But no. Instead, our good congressmen got together and said this is the most important thing we must do, we must give ourselves another day off and we must make sure it perpetuates a left-wing political argument.

The reality is that Juneteenth is just another effort to remind black Americans that we are somehow different. The point in all of this is to make black Americans feel that we are permanently disconnected from the American dream, that we should see ourselves as fundamentally separate from everybody else. The idea is to keep us eternally angry. The idea, of course, is perpetual revolution.

At its core, Juneteenth, just like critical race theory and The New York Times’ cynical and flawed “1619 Project,” is a part of a concerted effort from the Democrats to use black Americans as pawns. There’s never going to be a fix. Whether it’s reparations, whether it’s a holiday. They’re always going to say this is just the beginning, there’s more work that needs to be done.

This is what we are constantly seeing every day in this country. It’s all about race, or more precisely, it’s all about the race game. And that game only empowers politicians.

That explains why to kick off this first federal holiday of Juneteenth we witnessed the unveiling of a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn, New York. George Floyd, a career criminal who traumatized and terrorized black Americans while he was alive, is now the hero that has been immortalized on the first official national celebration of Juneteenth.

We’ve gone from celebrating the unifying vision of Martin Luther King Jr. to enshrining the criminal behavior of George Floyd. On that statue, by the way, there are several quotes, including, “George Floyd was hunted. Knees were used to prey.”

The message to black Americans: Look around, be scared. This isn’t your country, this isn’t your land. Be angry. Go out, revolt — and be pawns to a sinister game being spun by Democrats in this country.

So I want you all to know that after posting my comments on Twitter and trending for a personal best three days, I took the time to reflect on my choice of words. Having done that hard work amid all that outrage, I have something I’d like to say:

Juneteenth is so lame.

