Meanwhile, at the southern border, migrant families are now being given these helpful signs to help them through airports on their way to new destinations.

“Please help me, I do not speak English”

“What plane do I need to take?”

“Thank you for your help 😀”

From Fox News’ Bill Melugin:

Lots of migrant family units at McAllen airport this morning as they fly to other parts of the U.S. This woman and child are on their way to Baltimore. The migrants are given envelopes w/ their flight info that also say “Please help me, I do not speak English” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/1C6hDOsDcG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 23, 2021

Well, that’s one way to end cramped conditions in border detention facilities: Fly them to Baltimore!

This is the plan WaPo journos were cheering Biden for “reducing” the cramped conditions in federal detention facilities. https://t.co/kIrLEdHIwi — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) June 23, 2021

If this happened under the Trump administration, the late-night comics would have a field day with it:

This is wrong on so many levels. I cant deal with it. https://t.co/hGXZkNYlrk — Dallas Dietzenbach (@DallasDietzenba) June 23, 2021

But since it’s the Biden administration, crickets:

