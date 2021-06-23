https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-admits-vaccine-has-likely-caused-heart-inflammation-in-teens/
Vaccine has ‘likely association’ with heart inflammation in teens
The latest data show over 1,200 16-24-year-olds have developed rare heart conditions after receiving Pfizer or Moderna jabs. A CDC safety group has admitted the link is “distinct.” As of 11 June, 267 cases have been detected after one vaccine, 867 after two, and another 132 with an unconfirmed number of doses administered, while nine remain hospitalized and two in ICUs.