https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chairman-of-joint-chiefs-should-be-removed/
BREAKING: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says Critical Race Theory is important, blames Capitol Riot on ‘White Rage’ pic.twitter.com/6PV1JBW6Rs
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2021
General Milley blames ‘white rage’ for the Capitol breach.
Dinesh D’Souza reacts…
Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, in a single minute reveals his ignorance both of Critical Race Theory and January 6. pic.twitter.com/d0V8S2rIhC
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 23, 2021
Woke Pentagon