A 25-year-old woman from Chicago who was ambushed and shot on Father’s Day by a group of thugs while seated in a car next to her boyfriend died from her injuries on Tuesday, according to reports.

The mother of two young children, Yasmin Perez, was beaten and shot in the neck on June 20 and left to die on the street together with her boyfriend after both getting pulled from their vehicle following a minor car accident.

According to footage of the incident that was shared widely on social media, a group of black men surrounded, attacked, and shot the couple following a rear-end collision.

The graphic video shows the couple lying on the pavement next to their car as one of the suspects unleashes a rain of bullets and then ran off.

Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, the boyfriend of Perez, who is also the father of the two children, was struck by gunfire multiple times during the same ambush and pronounced dead at a hospital that same night. He suffered from gunshot wounds in the head, hip, and thigh, FOX 32 News in Chicago reported.

Perez was rushed to a public hospital in Cook County in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound in the neck and succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning.

The deadly incident that has drawn national attention amid a particularly violent year in Chicago happened around 9:15 p.m. on West Division Street near Humboldt Park, just hours after the Puerto Rican Day Parade in the city located in northeastern Illinois ended, Chicago police said.

The shooting was reportedly prompted after the couple had rear-ended a parked vehicle after attending the parade. The group of suspects then got out of the car and killed the couple.

No arrests have been announced yet. Police said a manhunt is underway for the suspects.

Arzuaga’s brother, who wished to remain anonymous, told FOX 32 News during a phone interview his “heart is destroyed,” explaining Arzuaga wasn’t only his brother, but also his best friend.

In a GoFundMe page created by relatives in order to cover funeral service costs, the couple is pictured together with their two children. The youngest child will turn 1-year-old on June 25. The page has as of Wednesday generated nearly $60,000.

Relatives of the couple erected a memorial one day after the shooting near the site of the incident where they lit candles and left bouquets of flowers.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged the suspects while talking to reporters during a press conference on Monday to turn themselves in with the police.

“You need to turn yourself in because we are going to spare no resource whatsoever to find them and you and bring you to justice and make sure that these people who created such brazen chaos and harm are held in custody until they see their day in court,” Lightfoot said.

The shooting happened during yet another violent weekend in Chicago that saw 38 shootings and 54 victims, of which five are fatal. The previous weekend, the city saw three people killed and another 43 wounded in multiple shooting incidents.

