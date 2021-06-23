https://conservativebrief.com/chuck-schumer-has-43448/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had quite a meltdown on the U.S. Senate floor over audits taking place in several key states across the country.

Below is a transcript of his comments, via Grabien:

My Republican friends are fond of saying they just want to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in an election.

But when you look at what they’re actually doing, it’s spectacularly obvious that Republicans are making it harder to vote and easier to steal an election.

The big lie that started with Donald Trump is infecting them.

Infecting them. Lies don’t matter. And they don’t matter when it comes to this sacred process of elections, free, open, fair elections where everyone has an opportunity to vote. Did my colleagues forget — do you remember what Donald Trump did? Was he interested in a free, open, fair election?

Donald Trump tried to pressure local officials to overturn a democratic election in America. It was a stress test on our democracy, like — unlike any in recent history, but our institutions held. So now what do Republicans want to do?

Change the results. Change the election officials. Again, Trump tried to pressure local officials to overturn democratic elections in a huge stress test on our democracy. Our institutions held. Local officials certified election results.

The courts rejected spurious claims of fraud. Vice President Pence, no less, opened the proper envelopes.

The House and Senate came together to count the results of the Electoral College in the immediate aftermath of an armed insurrection.

And now — now — because they couldn’t win the election, and our institutions, our democratic — small d, small d — democratic institutions held, they want to change who’s running the elections to be partisan and biased.

Republican state legislatures are actively removing many of the barriers that prevented Donald Trump from subverting our elections. Shame, shame, shame.

