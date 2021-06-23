https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/citizens-political-persecution-hold-protest-january-6-prisoners-new-york/

Citizens Against Political Persecution (CAPP) will be holding a protest to petition the Federal Government on behalf of the January 6th detainees held in solitary confinement in Washington D.C.

The peaceful protest against political persecution will take place in Foley Square in Manhattan, New York on June 27th, 2021 at 12 PM.

According to a press release from the organization, speakers at the rally will include John Pierce, attorney for January 6th defendants; Cara Castronuova, champion boxer and founder of Citizen’s Against Political Persecution; Matt Breynard, Executive Director of Look Ahead America; Professor Mark Crispin Miller, New York University (Professor of Media Studies); and “other distinguished surprise guests to be announced.”

“This event is to raise awareness so the general public understands what is going on,” said CAPP co founder Cara Castronuova. “What the Justice Department is doing to the January 6th protesters is political persecution and unconstitutional. Every American, regardless of their political affiliation, should care. The government can and will turn their focus and persecute any other group that disagrees with or challenges them. It is absolutely terrifying..”

Castronuova is an established television personality, champion boxer, celebrity fitness trainer and boxer. She was a trainer on NBC’s The Biggest Loser and has become very well known for her activism. More information on her can be found on her website.

The MOST IMPORTANT issue in America right now- OUR citizens being treated like terrorists, detained & tortured by our Government! #WHOSNEXT? Come 2 #NYC this Sunday 4 a peaceful rally & stand up 4 Justice 4 all!! @CAPPcitizens @RealTina @julie_kelly2 @CassandraRules @MattBraynard pic.twitter.com/66Rrm6p5mQ — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) June 22, 2021

Castronuova told the Gateway Pundit that “it so important that people come to this event to stand up for our fellow Americans being railroaded by the Government. They are political prisoners and suffering tremendously. If we don’t stand up for them no one else will. If we let this happen to them, what group will the government come after next that disagrees with them?”

CAPP has stated that they believe the solitary confinement and torture the defendants are enduring is a violation of the rules for prisoners laid out in the Geneva Conventions.

Christopher Worrell (a detainee with Stage 3 cancer that never entered the Capitol building) is currently being held without bail and being blocked from receiving life-saving cancer treatments.

“I need my cancer doctor to stay alive,” said Worrell. “The United States Government has betrayed me.”

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Worrell has now contracted the coronavirus in jail.

More information on the protest can be found here. You can also follow CAPP on Twitter here.

