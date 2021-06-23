https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/23/cnn-chyron-informs-viewers-senate-republicans-have-delivered-a-hit-to-democracy/

H.R. 1, which Democrats call the “For the People Act,” has stalled in the U.S. Senate after Republicans filibustered — a tactic the Democrats used hundreds of times in the last few years in spite of calling it a “relic of the Jim Crow era”:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and top Democrats are eyeing next steps on voting rights legislation after a GOP filibuster of a sweeping election bill sparked widespread fury. Republicans blocked the For the People Act, a top Democratic priority, from coming up for debate Tuesday, marking the third successful filibuster of the Biden era.

“Widespread fury” basically amounts to Democrats hyperventilating over their bill being stopped. But at least the Dems know they have the media to help with spin. CNN was spotted doing their best to help out the Democrats:

CNN chyron this morning on filibuster of Democratic voting bill said “Hit To Democracy” — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 23, 2021

They don’t call it “DNCNN” for nothing:

THIS. Is CNN.

How refreshing — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) June 23, 2021

TFW the media has lost all sense of what this country is predicated upon.. https://t.co/DUTvoDQZ5s — President Alex Lederer’s Burner (@FedsBurner) June 23, 2021

Dems used the filibuster 300+ times over the past 4 years. Suddenly it’s “racist” and a “hit to democracy” Weird how that works. https://t.co/Zn03r9yKqg — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 23, 2021

The DNC’s spin machine, otherwise known as the mainstream media, are hard at work again today.

