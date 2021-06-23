https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crazy-scenes-from-loudon-county-school-board-meeting/
Parents protesting against CRT and a transgender policy are arrested after a Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting was declared an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/XyyuvozlUA
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2021
Parents protesting against critical race theory broke into the national anthem when the Loudoun Co., Virginia school board ended public comment because the crowd got too out of hand pic.twitter.com/qms00grIIj
— Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021
Video of the entire wild event
#loudouncounty parents signing Star Spangled Banner after school board shut down public comment because of applause. pic.twitter.com/vqBLxm5JKH
— Ian Prior (@iandprior) June 22, 2021
Two arrests made at the Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting after it was declared an unlawful assembly and some parents here to protest against critical race theory and a transgender policy refused to leave right away #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/dsZDrqJ0Gp
— Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021
Here’s the scene in Ashburn, VA this afternoon as parents protest against critical race theory before the Loudoun County school board meets. Scott Mineo, founder of Parents Against CRT, talking to a crowd of about 200: pic.twitter.com/DZLo7beTx4
— Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021