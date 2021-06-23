https://thelibertyloft.com/critical-race-theory-is-killing-the-united-states/

Critical race theory is like a knife right through the chest of Uncle Sam as it is killing the United States of America.

Gary Varvel June 22, 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

