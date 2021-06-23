https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/23/dana-loesch-julio-rosas-remind-media-it-wasnt-just-republicans-criticizing-kamala-harris-for-avoiding-the-border/

Many media outlets are reporting that VP Kamala Harris will visit the border on Friday after months of seizing, pouncing and criticizing from Republicans:

Dana Loesch & Julio Rosas are reminding Politico and other media outlets that it wasn’t just Republicans criticizing the administration:

It’ll be no surprise if Harris’ people find an area with little activity for her remarks at the border (if she has one).

Clearly nobody in the Biden administration does, even though the crisis is all their doing.

