Many media outlets are reporting that VP Kamala Harris will visit the border on Friday after months of seizing, pouncing and criticizing from Republicans:

Breaking: Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there https://t.co/ouro9BDReg — POLITICO (@politico) June 23, 2021

Harris will head to the US-Mexico border on Friday, @JasJWright reports. Her upcoming trip to El Paso, TX comes amid criticism from Republicans for not yet visiting the border. https://t.co/XZWOQNYbJc — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) June 23, 2021

Kamala Harris will visit the US-Mexico border after taking criticism from Republicans https://t.co/Q1iYX5Dhse — The Independent (@Independent) June 23, 2021

Dana Loesch & Julio Rosas are reminding Politico and other media outlets that it wasn’t just Republicans criticizing the administration:

*And a chrorus of critism from Democrats along the border, don’t forget them https://t.co/1mBOhKF4Yf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2021

It’s not just Republicans who have criticized Harris for not visiting the southern border. Democrats who live at/near the border have been begging for Harris to make the trip. https://t.co/OZwpUk5cEZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2021

Just last week, Rep. Cuellar sent a letter to Harris asking her to visit the border. https://t.co/JLDn3LjRg2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2021

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, who is a Dem, told me when I was in Del Rio that while he wants Biden or Harris to visit the border, he doesn’t think it’s “at the top of their agenda, it’s really not.” https://t.co/Brie0hCrHq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2021

And yeah, it’s probably no coincidence Harris is finally going right before Trump is visiting the border. Also, she’s going to El Paso, which while has seen its fair share of the crisis, she avoiding the hard-hit areas like the RGV, Del Rio, Laredo, and AZ. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2021

It’ll be no surprise if Harris’ people find an area with little activity for her remarks at the border (if she has one).

So, has she booked her trip to Europe too? — Zack (@FlamesRedRaider) June 23, 2021

She does not want her name attached to that disaster — Brandon Kowz (@RMFT2021) June 23, 2021

Clearly nobody in the Biden administration does, even though the crisis is all their doing.

